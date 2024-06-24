Critical Contrast: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.09% -1.41% -0.71% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $236.74 million 0.99 -$830,000.00 ($0.10) -89.20 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ooma and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ooma and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.56%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Ooma beats ChinaCache International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

