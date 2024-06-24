Critical Survey: PyroGenesis Canada (PYRGF) & Its Rivals

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PyroGenesis Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -201.83% -1,365.53% -83.29% PyroGenesis Canada Competitors -2,993.12% -287.67% -33.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PyroGenesis Canada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A PyroGenesis Canada Competitors 6661 19183 45575 962 2.56

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.11%. Given PyroGenesis Canada’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PyroGenesis Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million -$21.12 million -4.86 PyroGenesis Canada Competitors $1.68 billion $153.64 million -2.70

PyroGenesis Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada rivals beat PyroGenesis Canada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PyroGenesis Canada

(Get Free Report)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.