CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.53. 3,518,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,070,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

