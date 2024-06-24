Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.95 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $241.43 million and $2.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00024908 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00078985 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011022 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,145,695 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.