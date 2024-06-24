Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.95 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $241.43 million and $2.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00024908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00078985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011022 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,145,695 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.