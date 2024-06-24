Decred Price Tops $14.70 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00023433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $237.36 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,144,471 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

