Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 747.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.04. 2,450,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.54 and a 200 day moving average of $386.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

