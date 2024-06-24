DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.61

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. DEI has a total market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $4.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00115616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

