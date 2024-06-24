Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,788,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.