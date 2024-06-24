Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.17.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $139.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

