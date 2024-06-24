Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,728 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 222,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 537,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,612. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

