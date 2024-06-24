Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

