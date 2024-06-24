Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,366. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.