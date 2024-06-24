Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stake Boosted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $22.07. 58,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

