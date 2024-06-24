Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSU remained flat at $34.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

