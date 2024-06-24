Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

