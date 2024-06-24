Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of EA opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 918,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,247,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,122 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

