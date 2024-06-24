Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells C$242,690.74 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05.
Empire Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMP.A opened at C$34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.78.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Empire
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
