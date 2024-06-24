Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 74,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 432,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $755.61 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.