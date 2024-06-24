EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EnLink Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 103.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 120,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

ENLC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.