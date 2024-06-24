Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.87

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 346978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Equitable Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,411 shares of company stock worth $8,776,371 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $27,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable



Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

