Ethereum Market Cap Hits $401.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,338.27 or 0.05585305 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $401.11 billion and $22.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,154,687 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

