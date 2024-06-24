Euro Coin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 35,231,071 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

