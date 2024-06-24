Evercore ISI Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,275.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,081.79 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.