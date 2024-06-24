Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

