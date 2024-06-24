Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Financial Contrast

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 18.72% 28.13% 16.33% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exponent and Intelligent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Intelligent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $536.77 million 9.01 $100.34 million $1.98 48.18 Intelligent Group $2.63 million 4.90 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Summary

Exponent beats Intelligent Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

