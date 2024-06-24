FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $423.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.68 and its 200 day moving average is $448.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

