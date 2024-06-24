Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176.38 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $176.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00040090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

