Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 404,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

