Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 379,953 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,905. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

