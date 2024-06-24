Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 487 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,720. The company has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

