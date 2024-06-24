Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

