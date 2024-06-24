Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 46,834 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. 316,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,226. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

