Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,266,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.