First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,032 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Prudential PLC grew its position in Enbridge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,182. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

