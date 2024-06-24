Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.27. 2,050,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,228. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

