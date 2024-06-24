Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 158,811 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,811 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $56,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

