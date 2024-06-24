Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $259.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

