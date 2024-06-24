Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 62,337 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.01. The stock had a trading volume of 576,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day moving average is $282.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

