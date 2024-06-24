Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

