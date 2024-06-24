Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 73,816 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,816 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

