Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

