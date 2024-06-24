FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by GP Brinson Investments LLC

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 4.3% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. 982,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

