FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 429,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,008,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,102,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

