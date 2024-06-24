GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GEV opened at $175.73 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.