General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.53. The stock had a trading volume of 985,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,911. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

