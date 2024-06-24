Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

