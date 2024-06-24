GenWealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.53. 3,299,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

