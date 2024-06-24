GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 407,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,584,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.