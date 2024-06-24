Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.45

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 649940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.55.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.