Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $302,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,118,000 after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 171,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

